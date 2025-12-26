It’s been a busy and exciting year at Cardigan’s Mwldan.
Over the summer they launched their new website, branding and brochure, and throughout the year they’ve presented more than 200 live performances - both at Mwldan and across the town.
They’ve screened more than 2,000 cinema showings and hosted more than 100 broadcast events.
Live show highlight include Lighthouse Theatre’s Casablanca, fun-filled Tall Stories’ show of The Gruffalo, top UK comedian Ignacio Lopez bringing his special Welsh-Spanish comedy show Señor Self-Destruct to Cardigan, and Clwb Mwldan’s epic dance party starring BBC 6 Music’s favourite Florence Adooni in partnership with local party starters Good Nature Party and Sonic Sounds.
Mwldan’s new generation digital laser projector is now up and running in Mwldan 2. The switch to laser technology means the end of lamp-based projection and brings big benefits; lower energy use, a positive impact on sustainability and an even better visual experience. The projectors in Mwldan 1 and 3 will be getting the same upgrade soon.
Mwldan was proud to be the first Welsh venue to host the debut touring production from Michael Sheen’s new Welsh National Theatre project. In November, Emmy Award-winning Matthew Rhys returned to the stage after 16 years with Playing Burton, performing twice at Mwldan. Both performances sold out within a day and received an incredible audience response.
Mwldan’s touring and producing work took the best of Wales to the world, and brought the world to the UK, with nearly 100 performances across the UK and internationally, including dates in Mexico, Colombia, Germany, France, Ireland, Norway, Scotland and Jersey.
The sixth edition of Other Voices Cardigan in October was undoubtedly one of the year’s highlights! A special weekend seeing Cardigan work together to deliver the biggest line-up so far.
Venue staff look forward to seeing what 2026 will bring to the venue.
