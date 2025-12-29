The benefits of giving up smoking are being highlighted in a new Public Health Wales campaign, aiming to help people make 2026 the year they quit smoking for good.
Between 2020 and 2022, an average of 3,845 deaths among adults aged 35 and over were attributable to smoking
Mary-Ann McKibben, Consultant in Public Health said, “Smoking continues to harm thousands of lives in Wales every year—but change is happening.
“Fewer people are smoking than ever before, and with the right support, even more smokers can be part of that positive trend.
“We’re urging people to make this a New Year’s resolution that they stick to and we know that using our free expert-led advice will help them do that.”
