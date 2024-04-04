ABERYSTWYTH Cricket Club are to hold a family fun day next weekend in a bid to raise money for a local foodbank.
The fun day will be held on Sunday, 14 April at Geufron, which is situated near the Rheidol river between Blaendolau and Glanyrafon Industrial Estate.
The club will be raising funds for Jubilee Storehouse and would like as many people to come along and have some fun in the process.
There will be a fancy dress cricket tournament to watch, a chance for people to have a go at cricket, BBQ, cake stall and face painting.
Aberystwyth town women's football team will also be holding a football skills session.
The event is free to attend and will take place between 10am and 3pm, weather permitting. Everyone is very welcome and you don't need to have played cricket or even have a prior interest in cricket to come and enjoy the day.
Organisers add that fancy dress cricket is somewhat different from the normal quiet cricket matches.