Family of renowned poet make Aber Uni donation

THE FAMILY of one of Wales’ most renowned writers has presented a selection of his manuscripts and personal belongings to Aberystwyth University.

Amongst the items belonging to Gwenallt (David James Jones) are the prison badge he wore and the books he had at Dartmoor when he was imprisoned for being a conscientious objector during the First World War.

Also included in the collection are his pen and ink bottle, his glasses and his “UCW Aberystwyth” glasses case from when he worked in the University’s Welsh Department between 1927 and 1966.

The manuscripts include lecture notes, personal letters and a diary of his trip to Jerusalem - which led to the compilation of his famous poem Y Coed.

There are also materials kept by his widow, Nel Gwenallt, including radio presentations, tributes and a Rock Opera, all recording the poet’s life and work.

The objects and manuscripts were donated to the Department where he was a student and lecturer by his granddaughter, Elin Gwenallt Jones, who lives in Ceredigion.

The manuscripts were transferred for safekeeping at the National Library.

Elin said: “My mother and grandmother wanted my grandfather’s papers to be kept secure, and a large part of the archive is already in the National Library.

“While clearing my mother’s house, however, a number of new items came to light, and I was very keen to ensure that they are also preserved and shared more widely.”

The objects will be used by Departmental staff and students for research and teaching purposes.

Mererid Hopwood, Professor of Welsh and Celtic Studies, said: “Many of our students have studied Gwenallt’s work at school before coming to us, but being able to share these objects with them, and show the poet’s handwriting, brings a special significance to the words.

“The new archive certainly requires in-depth scholarly analysis, and we are most grateful to Elin and the family for this generous donation.”

Dr Bleddyn Owen Huws said: “Receiving this family archive is going to give us an opportunity to re-discover Gwenallt as a husband, father and grandfather.

“It contains material that gives us a chance to evaluate Gwenallt’s legacy as a poet and cultural figure as well.

“We hope to lead a project where an early career researcher will work on this additional archive in the context of the archive already in the National Library.”

Dr Cathryn Charnell-White added: “We are delighted to be working with the Gwenallt family and the National Library in archiving and studying this important new material.

“It’s a collection for Aberystwyth and, undoubtedly, for the nation.”

The objects will be kept in the Department with the intention of displaying them in the galleries at the Old College when the building re-opens in its new guise.