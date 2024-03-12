The family of a Ceredigion boy who passed away earlier this month have paid an emotional tribute to hi,
Callum Wright, 15, died 'at a location in the Lampeter area' according to Dyfed-Powys Police, on Friday, 1 March.
Paying tribute to him in statement, released on Tuesday afternoon by Dyfed-Powys Police, Callum's family said: “On Friday the 1st of March, our precious Callum took his own life.
"As a family, we are utterly devastated and struggling to comprehend existing in a world without our Callum.
"In the days following, we have been overwhelmed with the support shown to us by our community.
"We knew that Callum was an outstanding and caring individual, but we have been profoundly touched by the stories and memories about him that have been shared with us, demonstrating the immense impact he has made on people’s lives.
"In the wise words of Callum’s cousin ‘Please if anyone is suffering in silence please speak up.
"There are many people who care about you and who care about Callum.
"Forget the stigma, boys should be able to talk to people and not keep it in for themselves.’”