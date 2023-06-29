The family of an eight-month-old girl who died following a collision outside Withybush Hospital in Pembrokeshire have paid tribute saying she was adored by her loved ones.
Mabli Cariad Hall died in Bristol Children’s Hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning (June 25) following the collision involving a car and pedestrians on Wednesday, June 21.
Her parents, Rob and Gwen Hall, said: “We are absolutely heartbroken by the death of our beautiful baby girl Mabli.
“She was adored by us and her five siblings and brought us so much joy in her short life.
“We will always remember Mabli’s beautiful little smile and cherish the time we had with her.”
Rob and Gwen added: “We would like to thank everyone who tried to help us at such a tragic time; the people who were there when it happened, the emergency services who came to our aid and the amazing staff at Withybush, the Heath in Cardiff and Bristol Children’s Hospital.
“Their strength and support allowed us to focus on Mabli.”