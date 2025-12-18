A Cardigan man has been banned from the road for 15 months after admitting drink driving.
Michael Hutchinson, of 58 Bro Teifi, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 17 December.
The court heard that the 54-year-old was stopped while behind the wheel in Cardigan on 29 November.
Tests showed that Hutchinson had 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Hutchinson also pleaded guilty at the hearing to being in possession of cocaine on the same day.
Magistrates disqualified Hutchinson from driving for 15 months and fined him a total of £160.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £64.
