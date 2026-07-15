Managing Director of Andrew Scott Ltd, Mark Bowen said: “We are incredibly proud to support the first ever Aberystwyth Glow Walk in aid of Hope House Tŷ Gobaith. We believe it is important to give something back to the communities where we live and work. The incredible support provided by Hope House Tŷ Gobaith to children and families across Wales is truly inspiring, and we are delighted to play a part in helping them continue their vital work.