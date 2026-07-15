The family of a one-year-old who was cared for by Hope House children’s hospice will help start the charity’s first-ever Aberystwyth event.
Archie Crute’s grandma, Amanda Trubshaw from Llandre, will be joined by his parents, Dan and Becky, to light up Aberystwyth seafront in his memory.
Archie, who lived with his mum and dad in Wrexham, was diagnosed as a baby with an untreatable condition called Menkes disease.
Amanda, who works at Aberystwyth Arts Centre, said: “Hope House is a truly remarkable place, and we were so lucky to have it when we needed it.
“I can still remember the first time I visited the hospice to see Archie. I thought it was going to be all doom and gloom. But then when I got there the staff were lovely and it was all about making happy moments for Archie with us all.”
Amanda and her family will set walkers on their way from Aberystwyth Bandstand for the 5K Glow Walk on Saturday, 8 August at 8.30pm, following a route around the castle.
The family-friendly event is open to all ages and abilities, with participants receiving a glow headband to wear during the walk and a medal at the finish.
This is the first time Hope House and Ty Gobaith have hosted a dedicated fundraising event in Aberystwyth.
Bekki Fardoe, hospice fundraiser, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Amanda, Dan and Becky to join us to start our first Glow Walk, which is also very kindly being sponsored by local business Andrew Scott Ltd.
“It’s a brilliant opportunity to bring people together for something fun while raising awareness of the care we provide.
“We want to reach more families that may benefit from our services across Ceredigion, and this is our first step is raising awareness of us in the area.
“The Glow Walk is all about coming together as a community, whether you take part with friends, family or on your own, and every step will help us continue to provide vital support when it’s needed most.”
Managing Director of Andrew Scott Ltd, Mark Bowen said: “We are incredibly proud to support the first ever Aberystwyth Glow Walk in aid of Hope House Tŷ Gobaith. We believe it is important to give something back to the communities where we live and work. The incredible support provided by Hope House Tŷ Gobaith to children and families across Wales is truly inspiring, and we are delighted to play a part in helping them continue their vital work.
“The Glow Walk is a fantastic opportunity for people of all ages to come together, have fun and show their support for families who rely on these essential services. We’re looking forward to seeing Aberystwyth light up and being part of what promises to be a very special evening. We encourage everyone to get involved, join the walk and help raise as much as possible for this amazing cause.”
You can take part individually or as part of a group, and friendly dogs on leads are also welcome, sign up at https://www.hopehouse.org.uk/glow
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