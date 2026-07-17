A group of youngsters from Aberystwyth travelled to Aberystwyth’s twin town, Kronberg, as part of a youth exchange programme.
In late June, 14 members of Aelwyd Trefechan, part of Urdd Gobaith Cymru, visited Kronberg im Taunus and worked alongside pupils from Altkönigschule, sharing experiences, opinions and ideas about their countries and cultures.
One of the youngsters, Beca, said she "enjoyed meeting new people and trying traditional German food", while the opportunity to build friendships was a highlight for many in the group.
The visit included trips to Frankfurt, Rüdesheim am Rhein, Kronberg Castle and other local landmarks, giving the group the chance to experience German history and culture first-hand. Spending time with local students, members of the twinning committee and residents also helped strengthen the long-standing relationship between the two towns.
Another youngster, Gwilym, said one of his favourite parts of the visit was "sightseeing in Kronberg and the Rhine Gorge", while several members agreed that the cable car ride over Rüdesheim, with its breathtaking views across the Rhine Valley, was one of the most memorable moments of the trip.
Through workshops and group discussions, members of the Aelwyd also discovered how much they had in common with the young people they met. Reflecting on the experience, they felt that "language doesn't divide them", highlighting the friendships that were formed despite speaking different languages.
Catrin described the exchange as "an unforgettable experience and a chance to make friends through talking about our similarities and differences".
Enid added: "I feel that I've made new friends and learned a lot about a country that was not known to me. I am very grateful to have been part of the experience."
The exchange not only gave the young people lasting memories but also reinforced the strong friendship between Aberystwyth and Kronberg, ensuring the twinning partnership continues to thrive through the next generation.
Aelwyd Trefechan would like to thank UK German Connection for their financial support to the project, to the Aberystwyth War Memorial Fund and to the Aberystwyth–Kronberg Twinning Committee for their financial contributions, and to Urdd Gobaith Cymru for their practical support in organising the visit.
Aelwyd Trefechan is an Urdd youth group for young people year-9 and above from the Aberystwyth area. The aim is to provide a space for young people to socialise and enjoy recreational and cultural activities through the medium of Welsh. It also organises trips and cultural exchange with other young people from other countries. The Aelwyd meets on Wednesday nights between 7-9pm around 25 weeks of the year at the Arad Goch Centre in Aberystwyth.
The Aelwyd will be restarting in September and new members are welcome.
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