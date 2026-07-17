Aelwyd Trefechan is an Urdd youth group for young people year-9 and above from the Aberystwyth area. The aim is to provide a space for young people to socialise and enjoy recreational and cultural activities through the medium of Welsh. It also organises trips and cultural exchange with other young people from other countries. The Aelwyd meets on Wednesday nights between 7-9pm around 25 weeks of the year at the Arad Goch Centre in Aberystwyth.