Two popular visitor centres that have been closed nearly 18 months will hopefully reopen next year, bosses at Natural Resources Wales have said.
A bidding process to find new operators for the Bwlch Nant yr Arian and Coed y Brenin sites has now closed.
The doors were closed on the Ponterwyd and Gellilydan sites, along with Ynyslas, in March 2025 as NRW looked to save money.
The Ynyslas site was taken over by a community group last summer, but Nant yr Arian and Coed y Brenin centres remain closed, although paths and parks are open.
Giving an update, NRW said: "We are making good progress in finding long-term operators for the visitor centres.
"The initial review of proposals from earlier this year (2026) is complete.
"Shortlisted bidders have moved to the competitive dialogue phase. This stage allows us to have structured discussions so bidders can develop strong, realistic plans to meet the long-term needs of each site.
"The visitor centres will re-open once final agreements are in place and new operators are ready.
"Our aim is for the centres to be open in time for the 2027 visitor season."
Both visitor centres along with Ynyslas were closed in March as NRW looked to cut costs, despite large and vocal protests from local communities
The popular centres have remained closed for two summer seasons with temporary toilets and food stands taking their place.
NRW has launched what it calls a ‘marketing exercise’ to find the right partners to take over the Ponterwyd and Ganllwyd sites in November and the deadline was Friday, 17 July.
Head of Sustainable Commercial Development Neil Stoddart said when launching the consultation: “This is a unique opportunity to build on the success of two of Wales’ most beautiful and exciting outdoor destinations.
“The aim is to find long-term, sustainable partners who can enhance the sites for the benefit of local communities, local businesses and visitors, whilst protecting nature.”
Politicians and local campaign groups lambasted the move to close the sites, which were before their closure listed as being in the top 10 per cent of attractions globally.
The decision to cease catering and retail operations at the sites was made by NRW chiefs to plug a £13 million budget gap, but the Welsh Government funded body was criticised by MSs for not setting out a clear timetable for the reopening of centres.
NRW bosses annoyed locals further earlier this year when they bumped up the cost of parking at Nant yr Arian and Coed y Brenin.
Visitors now have to pay £12 to park for the day at both sites after Natural Resources Wales installed parking cameras.
The cameras are active from 6am until 11.59pm daily.
Locals can buy a season pass for £40.
Residents reacted with anger to price hike, with one writing online: “How to prevent anyone from enjoying nature? Take away all amenities and introduce the worst parking payment system you can find.”
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