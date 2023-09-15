In 2020, they took the plunge and changed their livestock to a herd of 140 British Friesian dairy cows, with help from the Welsh Government’s Farming Connect scheme. The switch has allowed Claire and husband Stephen to improve the quality of their lives, and the lives of the animals they look after. The consistent income enabled Claire to give up her job as a medical secretary at the local GP and for her and Stephen to spend more time with their two children, who love to help out on the farm.