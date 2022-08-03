Farmers raise concerns over oat milk offering from Ceredigion at the National Eisteddfod

“While we of course acknowledge that it is important for the authority to provide a variety of options to cater for children with specific dietary requirements or those who do not wish to drink milk for other reasons, it is regrettable that the council has neglected to offer children the opportunity to drink smoothies made with delicious and nutritious locally produced dairy milk, which provides a great source of protein, calcium, Vitamin B and other beneficial nutrients. The omission of a smoothie made with dairy milk is all the more perplexing given that this year’s National Eisteddfod is being hosted on a prominent dairy farm in the heart of a rural community.