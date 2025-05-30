A Tregaron man has appeared in court charged with a series of firearm possession and sale charges.
Andrew Bennett, of Ochrgarreg, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 29 May.
The 53-year-old is charged with four counts of possession of air rifles at his home address on 8 April last year.
He is alleged to have been in possession of a Kral Arms Puncher Empire XS 0.22, a Norica Dragon 0.22, a 0.22 Co2, and a Hatsun Atpique 0.77.
Bennett is also charged with selling air weapons between 30 November 2023 and 9 April last year when he was not a registered firearms dealer.
Bennett denied all the charges.
He will next appear at Swansea Crown Court on 30 June.
