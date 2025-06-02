A beer festival is set to return to Aberystwyth following last year’s successful launch event.
Taking place across three days from Thursday, 28 until Saturday, 30th August, Aber Beer Festival will once again shine a spotlight on Aberystwyth’s vibrant hospitality scene, celebrating local beer, food, and live music in this beautiful coastal town.
The venues taking part this year include Bank Vault, Bottle & Barrel, Castle Hotel, Mashed, Ship & Castle, The Glengower, Tŷ Seidr Bar & Bottle Shop and Yr Hen Llew Du.
Festival-goers can look forward to an impressive line-up of live music, with performances from Hyfryd Iawn, LoFi Jones, Lyndon Owens and Will Cass, the Magic Lantern Band, Mike West, Worldwide Welshman and the Zagnut Trio.
Food lovers won’t be disappointed either, with Cambrian Place transforming into a street food hub featuring Carys’s Angolino’s Sicilian street food and Jonah’s Fishmonger and their ready-to-eat seafood.
Additional food offerings will also be available at Yr Hen Llew Du and The Glengower, giving visitors even more to savour as they explore the town.
A festival spokesperson said: “This year’s festival has been made possible thanks to generous support from Ceredigion County Council, whose grant donation has helped bring this exciting community event back for a second year.
“Aber Beer Festival is a true celebration of what makes Aberystwyth special — its independent spirit, passionate local businesses, and thriving local music scene. With each venue bringing its own flavour and flair, Aber Beer Festival is the perfect way to discover the town’s rich culture and warm hospitality.”
They added: “Come for the brews, food, and music — and see what a wonderful town Aberystwyth is.
“Whether you’re a local or visiting for the weekend, Aber Beer Fest 2025 is a must-attend event filled with flavour, rhythm, and community pride.”
