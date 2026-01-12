Ceredigion will start the year on a tasty and charitable note with the return of the Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) annual Farmhouse Breakfast Week.
FUW Ceredigion will host three breakfast events across the county, extending a warm welcome to everyone to join.
The Ceredigion breakfasts are part of 24 events across Wales, bringing rural communities together over a hearty meal while raising money for local and national charities. Last year, Farmhouse Breakfast Week raised over £21,000, including more than £13,500 for the FUW President’s charity, the Wales Air Ambulance.
This year, the week will also highlight the upcoming Senedd election in May, as the FUW urges the next Senedd and Welsh Government to provide stability, sustainability, and long-term support for Welsh family farms.
A breakfast in Cardiff Bay, sponsored by Samuel Kurtz MS, will bring politicians and stakeholders together to discuss the future of farming in Wales.
The Farmhouse Breakfast Week will also provide farmers with the chance to learn more about the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) and the expert services and support the FUW offers locally as the scheme moves from design to delivery.
Ahead of the events, FUW Ceredigion County Chair, Emyr Evans said: "January can be a challenging time for farmers, with short days, cold weather, and plenty to do on the farm. T
“With the crucial Senedd election just months away, this year’s breakfast will also provide a platform to highlight the FUW’s key election priorities: stability, sustainability, and long-term support for Welsh family farms.
The FUW Ceredigion breakfasts will be held at La Calabria, Ffostrasol on Tuesday, 20 January, Neuadd Felinfach Hall on Wednesday, 21 January, and Canolfan Mynach Hall, Devils Bridge, on Friday January 23, 2026. All breakfasts are held between 8:00 and 11:30.
