NFU Cymru is inviting farmers to join them for the Ceredigion County Conference in Aberaeron later this month.
The farming union will host the annual meeting at Aberaeron Rugby Club on Wednesday, 21 January from 7pm - with the added bonus of a hot beef roll for everyone who attends.
Guests will get the chance to quiz the union on issues facing the industry.
The guest speaker this year is Dafydd Parry-Jones, a farmer from Montgomeryshire who was BGS - grassland farmer of the year 2014.
Over the last 20 years, Dafydd has been developing and expanding his farm and has created an efficient organic system which utilises grass, red and white clover to produce lamb and beef of the highest quality, with minimum cost of production, to premium markets.
He has developed an upland farming system with low labour requirement as a result of building and animal handling designs, technology, reduced inputs, and overall simple efficient methods. Dafydd’s farm was a development farm with Waitrose/IBERS, researching home-grown protein.
During the last five years the farm has become 100% protein sufficient. Dafydd has more than twenty years’ experience in growing multi-species swards, which improved protein levels in swards and silage, animal performance, animal health and soil health.
This is an open meeting, and all members are welcome to attend.
The meeting will start with a welcome and chair changeover from Tom Cowcher and Martin Griffiths before a talk from Dafydd Parry-Jones.
There will then be a question and discussion section, where members of the meeting can ask questions on issues concerning the industry, from new farm payments through the sustainable farming scheme to inheritance tax changes.
This will be followed by reports from office holders with in NFU Cymru, who will then answer any further questions from audience members.
