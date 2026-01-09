The Welsh Sheep Genetics Programme (WSGP) is celebrating a period of unparallelled success, demonstrating the role of genetics as a powerful, useful tool in securing the economic and environmental future of Welsh sheep farming.
A recent review (2025), undertaken using data collected through the WSGP, highlights significant financial returns and scientific breakthroughs, cementing the importance of genetic improvement in Welsh sheep flocks.
The WSGP has 87 performance-recording flocks across Wales, encompassing over 14,500 ewes. This level of farmer engagement is directly translating into measurable financial benefits:
£50,750 Annual margin uplift: The review shows an average cumulative improvement rate of £0.91 per ewe per year, resulting in an uplift in annual margin of £3.50 per ewe on average for participating farmers.
Significant productivity gains: Flocks involved in the programme have also seen an average of 1kg added lamb weight, and a 3% increase in lamb survival, reaping further financial benefits for Welsh farm businesses.
Will Sawday, Welsh Sheep Farmer from Hay-on-Wye and WSGP Participant said: “We have been performance recording for 30 years and it has become an integral tool for our genetic improvement. For maternal traits, we have found that using solely your eyes as a measure is not good enough.”
“I am so pleased and grateful to be a part of this programme. It has brought so much value to our business in allowing us to record for many more traits and collect much more data that I otherwise wouldn’t have done. I can already see the genetic improvements.”
“The WSGP has allowed us to take our performance recording to another level. We are not only collecting more of the same data, improving genetic progress in our current traits; but we are also collecting data on new traits such as methane emissions that will improve future business resilience for our customers.”
The Welsh Sheep Genetics Programme has established Wales as a frontrunner in livestock innovation, directly contributing to key Welsh Government objectives, particularly in climate change mitigation and innovation & technology adoption.
World-First genomics: The WSGP introduced Genomic Estimated Breeding Values (GEBVs) to flocks in June 2023, marking the first time genomics has been deployed in sheep globally.
National impact: The programme’s success is a national asset, with WSGP-provided data accounting for 70% (over 77,000 genotypes) of the UK’s national sheep genotypes to date.
Sustainable solutions: The WSGP is tackling major industry challenges, developing new genetic tools to select animals less susceptible to gastrointestinal parasites (via the 'Parasite Plus' EBV), as well as exploring the potential to breed animals who emit less methane.
While the programme has achieved significant initial success, genetic improvement is a long-term strategy that requires sustained commitment for the full benefits to be realised. The new flocks recruited at the start of the programme are now at the crucial stage of seeing the first benefits as early recorded lambs join the breeding flock.
Eirwen Williams, Director of Service Delivery (Rural Programmes) at Mentera, said: “Genetic improvement is a proven, effective means of improving the sustainability of our hill and maternal flocks.”
