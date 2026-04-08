Dr David Warren-Walker, Senior Bioprocess Development Scientist at the Institute for Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences (IBERS), said: “Our research has found that by using sophisticated filtration techniques, it is possible to improve the taste and texture of whey protein. This is potentially great news for protein drink manufacturers as it could make their drinks more palatable. This research has been completed at pilot scale using industrially relevant equipment and techniques, which means they could be easily reproduced by protein drinks manufacturers.”