Dafydd Jarrett, National Food and Farming Adviser at NFU Cymru said: "H5N1 is probably the most virulent and persistent strain of avian influenza we have seen in the UK. Top-level biosecurity is needed to keep it at bay. I am convinced that commercial poultry keepers have done just this, contributing thankfully to the low number of cases here in Wales. However, with the virus present in the wild bird population and just a tablespoon of contaminated faeces able to infect 1 million birds we cannot drop our guard, and the industry needs to seek best possible advice from reliable sources like this and apply it on their individual farms day in day out”.