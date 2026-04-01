Local branches of the Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) and NFU Cymru and Ceredigion Young Farmers Clubs have joined forces to host a hustings to quiz candidates ahead of the crucial Senedd election on 7 May 2026.
The event will take place at the Aberaeron Rugby Club on Tuesday 14 April at 7pm, with representatives from Wales’ political parties invited to share their vision for agriculture and rural communities ahead of the vote.
This year’s Senedd election will see the number of seats increase from 60 to 96, with the new Ceredigion Penfro super-constituency formed from the existing Ceredigion Preseli and Mid and South Pembrokeshire Westminster constituencies.
The new constituency will elect six Senedd Members via a proportional voting system.
Commenting ahead of the hustings Gwern Thomas, Chair of Rural Affairs Committee at Ceredigion YFC said: “We’re proud to host this hustings alongside the local branches of the FUW and NFU Cymru, giving the agricultural community a direct opportunity to hear from candidates about their vision for farming and rural life.
Welsh farmers and rural communities are facing significant changes and challenges, and with the Senedd election now only a few weeks away, we hope this discussion will give the public clear and valuable insight into the policies that will shape their future."
Everyone is warmly invited to attend the hustings and hear more about the parties’ priorities for agriculture and rural Wales.
Wales will go to the polls on Thursday, 7 May, with Plaid Cymru predicted to have a majority when votes are counted on the Friday.
Polls suggest Reform will also pick up a sizeable number of seats through the new voting system, where voters choose a political party and not the historic candidate system of previous elections.
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