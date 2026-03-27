The UK Government has launched a consultation on banning trail hunting in England and Wales.
Trail hunting was introduced in 2004 as an alternative to traditional fox hunting, where hounds follow a pre-laid animal scent.
Labour announced plans to ban the practice in its 2024 manifesto and has now launched a consultation.
Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman, who leads on hunting for the National Police Chiefs' Council, has previously said he believes trail hunting is providing a smokescreen and it “gives people the opportunity to carry on hunting – as they always said they would when the ban came in 20 years ago"
Animal welfare groups have welcomed the proposed ban but the Countryside Alliance has called the plans an ‘assault on rural communities’.
The Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said: “It is right that the UK Government is going to ban trail hunting in Wales. In 2004 traditional fox hunting was banned and this is the latest step to ensure we have the highest standards for animal welfare.”
The Countryside Alliance says trail hunting contributes £100m to rural economies every year, with chief executive, Tim Bonner, saying: "At a time when the countryside is on its knees as a result of misguided government policies and a cost of living crisis heightened by war, the government has again chosen to attack rural communities with another assault on rural life. A ban on trail hunting is unnecessary, unjustified and unfair.”
Olly Hughes, spokesman for the British Hound Sports Association said: “A ban would have serious and immediate consequences for jobs, livelihoods and animal welfare. Thousands of people are directly and indirectly employed through hunting-related activity, and around 12,000 hounds are currently maintained and cared for by hunts.
A public consultation will open today on how to take the ban forward. It will run until 18 June.
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