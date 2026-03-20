As families prepare for Easter outings to farms and petting attractions, Public Health Wales is issuing a clear warning: do not pick up, cuddle, or handle lambs during visits this spring.
Lambing season is a highlight for many households, but it also brings real health risks. Last year, around 80 cases of cryptosporidium were recorded at one farm in South Wales alone. Cryptosporidiosis is a stomach infection often linked to contact with farm animals. The illness can cause severe diarrhoea, vomiting, fever, and stomach cramps and can be particularly serious for young children and vulnerable groups.
Stay safe during Easter farm visits
Public Health Wales is urging visitors to enjoy farm experiences responsibly by following essential precautions:
- Do not pick up lambs - avoid holding, cuddling, or kissing them. This is one of the highest‑risk activities for spreading infection.
- Wash hands thoroughly with warm running water and liquid soap after touching animals, fences, or surfaces. Hand gels and wipes are not effective substitutes.
- Supervise children closely, especially around handwashing and before eating or drinking.
- Avoid eating or drinking near animals — use designated areas only.
- Wear suitable clothing and footwear and clean anything that becomes soiled as soon as possible.
Guidance for farm event organisers
Farms offering public access during lambing season should take steps to reduce infection risks:
- Promote hygiene guidance clearly to staff and visitors.
- Provide accessible handwashing stations with hot and cold water, soap, and paper towels.
- Keep lambs in enclosed pens and allow feeding only from outside the enclosure.
- Quarantine any scouring (diarrhoeic) lambs and disinfect animal contact areas regularly.
- Use booking systems, websites and social media to share public health advice.
If you become unwell
Anyone experiencing diarrhoea or vomiting within two weeks of visiting a farm should contact their GP or call NHS 111. Those who become ill should stay away from work, school, or nursery until they have been symptom‑free for at least 48 hours.
Dr Andrew Nelson, Senior Epidemiologist at Public Health Wales said: “Lambing season is a wonderful opportunity for families to enjoy the countryside, but it’s vital to remember that young farm animals can carry germs that cause illness. By avoiding close contact with lambs and practising good hand hygiene, visitors can significantly reduce the risk of infection and enjoy a safe Easter.”
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