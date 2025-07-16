Aberystwyth University academic Dr Christina Marley has been appointed President of the British Grassland Society.
Founded in 1945, the society is a membership organisation that supports the sustainable and profitable use of grass and forage.
It brings together researchers, farmers, advisors, educators and industry professionals through events and publications focused on grassland science and practice.
This year will mark the 80th anniversary of the organisation, which now has almost 4,000 members.
Its first President was the influential scientist Sir George Stapledon, who founded the Welsh Plant Breeding Station at Aberystwyth in 1919.
That research site went on to form the modern-day Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences (IBERS) where Dr Marley now works, and which is part of Aberystwyth University.
Dr Christina Marley said: “I am truly honoured to be appointed president of this prestigious organisation.
“The society has played an important role throughout my career, introducing me to a network of likeminded professionals and providing opportunities for collaboration.
“I am especially delighted that we are celebrating the 80 years of the society here in Aberystwyth, providing a link to the legacy that was started by Sir George Stapledon.”
Dr Marley’s research focuses on sustainable ruminant production systems, with an emphasis on improving nutrient use efficiency from soil to animal, reducing reliance on imported feeds, and using nutrition to improve animal health and environmental outcomes.
Tom Goatman – Chief Executive from the British Grassland Society said: “We are delighted to welcome Dr Christina Marley as our new President.
“Christina brings a wealth of experience, both as a researcher and as an advocate for sustainable agriculture.
“Her expertise will be invaluable as we celebrate 80 years of the Society and look ahead to the future of grassland science and its vital role in the agricultural sector.”
