An internationally renowned bovine tuberculosis expert from Aberystwyth University has been appointed to a top UK Government panel to review the latest evidence on the disease.
Professor Glyn Hewinson CBE, a Sêr Cymru Research Chair at Aberystwyth University’s Centre of Excellence for Bovine Tuberculosis, was part of the independent panel of experts which published the 2018 Bovine TB Strategy Review.
Prof Hewinson said: “It is an honour to be given this opportunity to contribute to this important piece of work. Bovine TB has a devastating impact on farm businesses and the wider rural community, as well as being very costly for government. I hope the panel can help ensure that policy-makers have the best and most up-to-date evidence to help inform their decisions.”