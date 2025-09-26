Aberystwyth University has signed a new partnership with the Zhejiang Academy of Agricultural Sciences to strengthen its work in green agricultural technologies.
The Memorandum of Understanding with the higher education institution based in Hangzhou, China outlines plans for collaboration on research exchanges and technology development in crops and farming.
The Zhejiang Academy is one of China’s oldest agricultural research centres and comprises 18 research institutes covering well over a hundred research areas across almost thirty disciplines.
As well as developing green agricultural technologies, the academy has made significant contributions in areas such as hybrid rice breeding and bio-manufacturing.
The agreement was signed by Professor Angela Hatton of Aberystwyth University and Professor Feng Guansheng of the Zhejiang Academy of Agricultural Sciences (ZAAS).
Professor Angela Hatton, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research, Knowledge Exchange and Innovation at Aberystwyth University, said: “This partnership reflects our shared commitment to addressing global agricultural challenges through innovation and collaboration.
“At a time of climate change and growing concerns around food security, we are proud to join forces with ZAAS to advance sustainable farming and biotechnology. By combining our expertise, we aim to deliver impactful solutions that benefit both our regions and contribute to global progress.”
Professor Feng Guansheng, Vice President of the Zhejiang Academy of Agricultural Sciences, said: “Aberystwyth University, with its distinguished history, broad academic portfolio, and strong foundation in agricultural research, shares many common interests and aspirations with ZAAS.
“The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding marks a significant step forward in strengthening our international collaboration.
“Through reciprocal visits, joint research initiatives, and collaborative grant applications, we look forward to deepening our partnership and achieving shared success in the years to come.”
The Zhejiang Academy of Agricultural Sciences (ZAAS) is directly affiliated with the Zhejiang provincial government and was established in 1908.
