During the last eight months, the AAP members negotiated the changes to pay and terms and conditions under the Order and consulted industry stakeholders on its draft proposals before advising Welsh Ministers on the Panel’s recommendations for new minimum wage arrangements and terms and conditions of employment for all agricultural, horticultural and forestry workers in Wales. The Panel members drew on their expertise and consideration of the economic conditions within the industry at the time of the consultation, as well as external factors such as the National Minimum Wage changes.