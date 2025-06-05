The Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) has welcomed the progression of the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) Bill to the next stage of Parliamentary scrutiny.
It coincides with the release of a video by a Gwynedd farmer of an attack that killed a lamb on 23 April.
Two dogs being walked along Dinas Dinlle beach, Penygroes ran into a nearby field and chased sheep.
A young lamb was seriously injured by the dogs and subsequently died.
The distressing footage shows two dogs with blood covered mouths mauling the lamb before running away from the farmer. The video has been released to raise awareness of the distress and devastation livestock worrying causes.
PCSO Rhys Evans said: “Responsible dog ownership is key in tackling these awful incidents, which are far too common.
“Livestock worrying is a crime, and can include dogs running after animals, as well as attacks.
“They are extremely distressing not only for the animals, but for their keepers too and the costs, both financially and emotionally are wholly unacceptable.
“It is important to ensure dogs are always kept on a lead and under control in the countryside - or if left at home alone, that the house or garden are secure.
“A dog’s owner is the only person who can prevent an attack from happening, and you may have to pay the ultimate price if you cannot control your animal.
“If your dog has escaped in a rural area, you should contact police as early as possible so local farmers and landowners can be alerted.”
The Private Members Bill, introduced by Aphra Brandreth MP, seeks to make provision to change the law about the offence of livestock worrying, and include changes to what constitutes an offence and increased police powers for investigating suspected offences.
North Wales Police received over 80 reports of livestock attacks in 2024 alone.
Currently, the Dogs Protection of Livestock Act (1953) makes it an offence to allow a dog to worry livestock and can be punished with a fine of up to £1,000.
FUW argue existing legislation is no longer fit for purpose, and does not reflects the significant welfare, emotional and financial impacts of dog attacks on livestock.
The efforts to strengthen legislation and police powers have been ongoing for several years, with former Defra Secretary, Thérèse Coffey’s most recent attempt halted last year by the General Election.
With the Private Members Bill now having successfully passed its First and Second Readings, as well as the Committee Stage, it will continue on its scrutiny journey through the House of Commons to reach the Report Stage.
FUW Regional Vice-President, Anwen Hughes said: “Dog attacks inflict devastating trauma on livestock and further economic strain and stress on farmers. Beyond fatalities and severe injuries, the stress alone can trigger miscarriages in ewes and lambs can become separated from their mothers.
“We welcome the progress of this Bill through Parliament.
“In the meantime, it’s crucial dog owners demonstrate diligence and responsibility when out with their dogs.”
