Dairy farmer and mental health champion Annie James, from Llandysul, has been recognised as the winner of the NFU Cymru/ NFU Mutual Wales Woman Farmer of the Year Award 2026.
Annie was presented with a Welsh crystal engraved bowl and £500 prize money to mark her achievement during a ceremony at the Royal Welsh Show on Thursday 23 July and becomes the 28th winner of NFU Cymru/ NFU Mutual Wales Woman Farmer of the Year Award.
The long-running competition champions the contribution that women make to the agricultural industry in Wales.
40-year-old Annie runs a 150-cow spring block-calving herd at Hafod Farm, Llandysul, in partnership with her husband, Liam, and daughter, Buddug. She plays a central role in every aspect of the business, overseeing day-to-day management, milking, youngstock rearing, animal health, accounts, administration and herd management. Away from the farm, Annie plays an active role in supporting farmers and her local community.
After seeing a presentation from The DPJ Foundation mental health charity, she became a trained volunteer for the charity in 2019 and in December 2025, she joined The DPJ Foundation as Projects Worker while continuing her volunteer work.
Having seen first-hand the impact of poor mental health within agricultural communities, Annie has dedicated significant time to supporting farming families and individuals through her work with the charity, including helping to deliver suicide postvention support to those affected by loss.
Annie’s determination to further support this important cause was evident earlier this year when she completed a four-day Inca Trail trek of Machu Picchu in Peru, amongst a team of 16, raising funds for the DPJ Foundation to mark the charity’s 10-year anniversary celebrations. This feat was all the more remarkable given Annie has been recovering from multiple major foot operations in recent years.
Annie said: “Winning this award has completely taken me by surprise. It means a great deal to me because it shows that I am capable of being a good farmer and a good role model. It shows that perseverance and hard work really does pay off.
“I try to work hard through my work on farm and my roles in other parts of the industry to ensure there will be a safe, secure and sustainable industry, and farm, for our future generations. I want to be able to give them the opportunities I’ve had but make it easier so they can thrive in these incredible communities. I'd like to think I can be a positive role model and show what can be achieved through hard work and perseverance.”
NFU Cymru Deputy President and judge of the award, Paul Williams, said: “We are delighted to announce Annie as the winner of the 28th Wales Woman Farmer of the Year Award. Annie embodies everything this award seeks to recognise. She is an exceptional dairy farmer, a passionate advocate for agriculture, a dedicated supporter of rural mental health and an inspiring role model for the next generation.
“Annie is a true advocate for women in agriculture and her commitment to her farm, her family and the wider rural community makes her a truly deserving winner."
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