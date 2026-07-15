The Farmers' Union of Wales has presented a cheque for £65,000 to Wales Air Ambulance Charity at its Llanelli base.
The cheque was formally handed over by FUW President Ian Rickman, which is the culmination of fundraising efforts during his first term as FUW President between 2023 and 2026.
The impressive total was raised through a wide range of fundraising initiatives organised by the Union, its members and FUW Insurance Services Ltd over the past three years. These included the FUW's annual Farmhouse Breakfast Week, an ATV raffle, collections and fundraising activities at agricultural shows across Wales, alongside numerous county and staff events.
The presentation comes at a particularly significant time for the charity, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026.
Ian Rickman said: "I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together in support of Wales Air Ambulance Charity over the past three years.
“The fantastic amount we have raised is a reflection of the generosity and community spirit of FUW members, staff and rural communities across Wales, and I would like to sincerely thank everyone who supported our fundraising efforts.
“Wales Air Ambulance provides an invaluable, lifesaving service for people across Wales, particularly in our rural communities, and it has been a privilege to support the charity. I am very grateful to everyone who has helped us raise these funds, and I know they will make a meaningful difference in ensuring the Wales Air Ambulance can continue delivering critical care whenever and wherever it is needed most."
Dr Sue Barnes, Chief Executive of Wales Air Ambulance Charity, said: “We have had a fantastic three years working with Ian and his brilliant team.
“Collaborations like this are key to everything we do, helping keep our helicopters in the sky and rapid response vehicles on the road.
“This is equivalent to the cost of 18 missions.”
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