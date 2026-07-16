The Welsh Government has no plans to force a reduction in livestock numbers to meet climate targets, the rural resilience minister has insisted.
Llyr Gruffydd said agriculture remains "central" to Wales’ rural economy following a clash in the Senedd over net-zero policies.
The minister was challenged by Reform’s Laura Anne Jones, who accused the administration of pursuing "left-wing ideological climate targets" at the expense of farmers.
Ms Jones, the shadow rural affairs minister, questioned whether the government would adopt independent recommendations to cut meat and dairy consumption.
The UK Climate Change Committee previously advised that meat consumption should drop by 25 per cent by 2033, alongside a 27 per cent reduction in cattle and sheep numbers by 2040 to hit net-zero goals by 2050.
Ms Jones said the UK Government had accepted the framework and called for clarity on whether Wales would follow suit.
Mr Gruffydd said: "This government is clear that Wales needs a strong, sustainable and productive livestock sector.
"We want to see Welsh farmers producing high-quality food in a way that's both economically and, yes, environmentally sustainable."
The minister pointed to the upcoming Sustainable Farming Scheme as the primary vehicle to help farmers improve long-term resilience while maintaining food production standards.
He added that his long-term vision relied on boosting local production, processing, and procurement.
The row escalated when Ms Jones expressed surprise that the minister would not commit to the UK committee's figures, citing an "obsession" with climate targets.
Responding to what he described as a “quip” about left-wing ideology, Mr Gruffydd said: “Your colleague two questions ago was asking me about heat in schools and the consequences of climate change and the need for air conditioning and improved infrastructure.
“Maybe you should talk to each other about where you stand on this, because I'm hearing very different messages.”
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