Learning about agriculture abroad can be one of the most beneficial experiences for young farmers starting out in their agricultural career.
This is why, the Gareth Raw Rees Memorial Scholarship is once again on the lookout for applications from youngsters wanting to travel the world.
Last year, the Scholarship made £4,450 available for applicants considering travelling within the UK, Europe or further afield. Past winners of the award have travelled to New Zealand, Australia, America, the Orkney Islands, Georgia, the Isle of Man and many other destinations.
If you are under 30 years old and would like some financial assistance with your travels, even if you have already received support from another scholarship or fund, then this could be the perfect opportunity for you.
NFU Cymru Policy Adviser, Joe Rees Jones said: “The scholarship fund was launched in 1984 in memory of the late Gareth Raw Rees MBE from Ceredigion, whose considerable energies had always been directed towards promoting the interests of young people in farming and in the countryside. He was a firm believer in the benefits of travelling towards the fulfilment of a broader and more rewarding education.
“We have awarded scholarships to some incredible young farmers and their experiences abroad have been extremely beneficial to their own farming practices back here in Wales. I urge anyone looking to travel abroad to submit an application this year as you could very well be successful.”
The Scholarship is managed by the Raw Rees family, NFU Cymru, NFU Mutual, Wales YFC, IBERS at Aberystwyth University and the Future Farmers of Wales.
The closing date for applications is Friday 12 June and the winners will be announced on the Tuesday of this year’s Royal Welsh Show.
For an application form, contact Joe Rees Jones at NFU Cymru on 01982 554200 or email [email protected].
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.