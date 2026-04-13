Their proposals include: Investing an additional £100 million into the agriculture budget over the next Senedd term; Placing food security and productivity at the heart of the Sustainable Farming Scheme; Taking decisive action to eradicate Bovine TB in both livestock and wildlife; Increasing the amount of Welsh food and drink served in schools and hospitals; Moving away from an All-Wales NVZ “farming by calendar” policy towards a more targeted, catchment-based approach and continuing to campaign against the Family Farm Tax