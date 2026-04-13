The rising cost of the “three Fs” feed, fuel and fertiliser, was at the centre of discussions during a farm visit with Emyr Evans FUW Ceredigion Chair and his family at Penlanlas Isaf dairy farm in Talsarn.
During the visit, lead Conservative candidates for Ceredigion Penfro, Paul Davies and Samuel Kurtz, spoke with farmers about how global instability is driving sharp increases in input costs, placing significant strain on farm businesses and creating real uncertainty for the future.
Farmers warned that all three key inputs, feed, fuel and fertiliser, have seen sustained price pressures, with little ability for farmers to pass on those costs, leaving margins increasingly squeezed. This is being compounded by ongoing uncertainty as a result of the wider policy changes from both the UK and Welsh Labour governments, adding to concerns about long-term viability and confidence.
Paul Davies said: “The message from farmers was clear, costs are rising across the board, but it’s the three Fs- feed, fuel and fertiliser, that are hitting hardest right now. These are essential inputs, and when their prices rise, it has an immediate and unavoidable impact on farm businesses.”
Samuel Kurtz added: “Agriculture is the backbone of our rural economy, but farmers are being squeezed from all sides. Global instability is pushing up the cost of feed, fuel and fertiliser, while uncertainty around wider policies is making it even harder for farmers to plan for the future.”
Farmers explained that higher feed costs are directly impacting livestock operations, while rising fuel prices are increasing the cost of machinery, transport, and day-to-day operations. At the same time, fertiliser costs remain volatile, adding further pressure to already stretched budgets.
Paul said: “These are not optional costs. Farmers cannot simply cut back on feed, fuel or fertiliser. On top of that, uncertainty around new schemes and regulations is creating real anxiety within the sector. Farmers need clarity and confidence, not more unpredictability.”
Davies and Kurtz stressed that in response to these pressures, the Welsh Conservatives are committed to ensuring government support is both robust and well targeted, with a clear focus on food production and farm viability.
Their proposals include: Investing an additional £100 million into the agriculture budget over the next Senedd term; Placing food security and productivity at the heart of the Sustainable Farming Scheme; Taking decisive action to eradicate Bovine TB in both livestock and wildlife; Increasing the amount of Welsh food and drink served in schools and hospitals; Moving away from an All-Wales NVZ “farming by calendar” policy towards a more targeted, catchment-based approach and continuing to campaign against the Family Farm Tax
Samuel Kurtz said: “We need a system that recognises the real pressures farmers are under and responds accordingly. That means backing farmers through rising input costs, reducing uncertainty, and ensuring they have the confidence to invest and produce.”
Paul Davies concluded: “Our farmers are essential to our economy, our food supply, and our rural communities.
“Farming needs a friend right now.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.