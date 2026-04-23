The NFU Cymru/Wynnstay Group PLC Sustainable Agriculture Award has now opened for nominations, with this year’s winner set to be honoured at the union’s Sustainable Farming Conference.
In a first for the union, the winner of this year’s NFU Cymru/Wynnstay Sustainable Agriculture Award will be announced at the NFU Cymru Sustainable Agriculture Conference on Tuesday 30 June.
The event and award announcement will be held at Pant Farm near Abergavenny in Monmouthshire, kindly hosted by NFU Cymru Rural Affairs Board Chair Gary Yeomans. The award will be jointly judged by Gary Yeomans (NFU Cymru) and Bryn Hughes (Wynnstay).
Now in its sixth year, the prestigious award seeks to recognise the unparalleled contribution Welsh farming enterprises make to the economic, environmental, social and cultural well-being of Wales.
The closing date for applications is 25 May 2026.
The NFU Cymru / Wynnstay Group plc Sustainable Agriculture Award will be awarded to the farm or farmer who, in the round, can: demonstrate a commitment to the production of high-quality food to world leading standards; demonstrate their positive contribution to protecting, maintaining and enhancing the quality of the farmed environment and demonstrate their involvement and contribution to the rural economy, rural community and Welsh culture.
The winner of this prestigious award will receive £500 and a commemorative accolade. The closing date for entries is Monday 25th May 2026. Shortlisted candidates will be interviewed at their farm by the judging panel in late May / early June.
Nominations are invited from farms and/or farmers throughout Wales. Farmers are invited to nominate themselves or they can be nominated by friends, relatives or organisations.
To enter, complete the application form which will be submitted to [email protected] or call the NFU Cymru office on 01982 554200 to request an application form.
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