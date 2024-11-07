Are you a farmer or grower looking to start or expand growing edible crops? If so, this new initiative is for you.
Land organisation Tir Canol is looking for farmers and growers based in the Dyfi or Rheidol Valley to participate in crop trials in 2025/26.
The programme includes funding and bespoke guidance to plan, grow, harvest and sell crops in the local food market.
The ‘Dyfi and Rheidol Crop Trials’ project funded by the Esme Fairbairn Foundation aims to address the country’s ‘heavy reliance’ on imports of fruit and vegetables, adding: “Our local food system has been gradually eroded making it difficult to grow and supply fresh fruit and vegetables.
“This project will work with growers to overcome some of these challenges and give space to develop new techniques and tools.”
Roz Corbett, project coordinator for the trials, said: “There are great opportunities in this project for farmers to experiment, collaborate and link into projects like Welsh Veg in Schools, which is working with farmers to supply organic food directly to Wales’ schools.
“As a grower myself, I can see so much potential for increasing production of edible crops in the area.”
This follows several initiatives to bolster the production and pipeline of Welsh food to Wales’ tabletops.
Welsh Government funded Welsh Veg in Schools programme aims to address the disparity after it was found that 94 per cent of school veg is imported.
Meanwhile, the floods in Spain have ‘wreaked havoc’ with European supply chains due to disruptions at ports.
Ann Owen, development officer for Tyfu Dyfi, said: “It’s been exciting working with the farmers to try something new, but also bringing back something that they remember their parents and grandparents doing.
“There's been some challenges but it's filling gaps in the local supply chain.
“It’s important to develop supply chain infrastructure to support more farmers to grow more food for their area".
Mach Veg Box and Bwyd Dyfi Hub based in Aberystwyth also provide opportunities for growers to get their produce into the local market.