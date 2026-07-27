Bala TikTok farming star Erin McNaught has teamed up with electricity network operator SP Energy Networks, highlighting how to stay safe while working around overhead power lines and underground electricity cables on farm and agricultural land.
With hundreds of thousands of followers, Erin (erinpandyfarm) is the perfect person to remind farmers, contractors and landowners of the potential electrical dangers on their sites – and the warning signs to look out for.
More than 1,000 safety incidents were reported on farms and fields across the SP Energy Networks patch in 2025, including a fatal incident where a vehicle-mounted crane came into contact with an 11kV overhead line.
Erin said: "On a busy farm it's easy to get caught up in the day-to-day and the risks hiding in plain sight are often the ones that catch you out.
"Since partnering with SP Energy Networks, I look at our farmland completely differently. Every day I run through the warning signs in my head – where are the lines? What's stacked underneath them? What’s my height clearance? They're simple questions that every farmer should be asking regularly, because the consequences can be deadly."
Sean Griffiths, Health and Safety Director at SP Energy Networks, said: "We know many in the farming community are heading into one of the busiest and most demanding times of the year. With increasingly large machinery and tight deadlines as harvest gets underway, it's more important than ever to keep electrical safety front of mind.
"When we look at the incidents recorded across our network last year – particularly during harvest season – it's a stark reminder of the very real risks that are out there every day. A few simple checks and precautions can make a big difference, so make sure you know the warning signs.”
For further safety advice, go to www.spenergynetworks.co.uk/pages/agricultural_safety.aspx
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