An Aberystwyth man who called in a fake 999 call to police has been fined by magistrates.
Malcolm Edwards, of Parc Graig Glais, Upper Queens Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 8 July.
The 57-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of causing wasteful employment of police on 20 June this year in Aberystwyth “by knowingly making to the police emergency telephony system a false report to give rise to apprehension for the safety of persons or property.”
Magistrates fined Edwards £40.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85.
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