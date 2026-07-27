Powys County Council is progressing plans for a new modular housing development at County Hall in Llandrindod Wells to provide safe, modern temporary accommodation for people experiencing a housing crisis.
The proposed scheme will deliver high-quality, self-contained temporary homes, giving households a stable place to stay while they are supported to secure settled, long-term accommodation.
The council is currently supporting 31 households in emergency housing under its homelessness duties.
The new homes will help reduce reliance on costly emergency placements and provide greater privacy, independence and stability for individuals and families.
By increasing the availability of suitable temporary accommodation, the council would be better able to support households locally, ease pressure on emergency housing and create a more sustainable homelessness system.
The development would also support younger people who may be "sofa surfing" or living in insecure housing, offering an important pathway towards settled housing and better long-term outcomes.
Cllr Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader, said: "Everyone deserves a safe and secure place to call home.
“This proposed development will help tackle homelessness and poverty in Powys, supporting our ambition to build a stronger, fairer, greener county.
“By providing modern, self-contained homes, we can offer people stability, dignity and support at a difficult time, while reducing reliance on expensive emergency accommodation.
“It is the kind of practical, preventative action our Tackling Poverty transformation programme is focused on - helping people earlier, improving outcomes and supporting households into settled, long-term housing."
All placements into council-provided emergency and longer-term temporary accommodation are subject to robust assessment, safeguarding and risk management processes, with each household's circumstances carefully considered.
Residents receive regular contact and ongoing support from housing officers and partner support providers.
The proposed development forms part of the council's wider commitment to preventing homelessness, supporting vulnerable residents and creating sustainable housing solutions for communities across Powys.
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