One of Ceredigion Penfro’s new MSs has called for an expansion of innovative approaches to tackling bovine TB.
Plaid Cymru MS, Anna Nicholl, has called on the Welsh Government to expand innovative science and local leadership-based approaches to tackling bovine TB, following a question to the Cabinet Minister with responsibility for agriculture in the Senedd recently.
Ceredigion Penfro is an area where farming is at the heart of the economy, culture and way of life, and bovine TB continues to have a devastating impact on rural communities.
The Pembrokeshire Project is a five-year scheme exploring new measures to tackle bovine TB. It is a positive example of an innovative approach led by the industry itself, with local farmers and vets working together to develop solutions suited to local circumstances.
Anna Nicholl MS said: "The Pembrokeshire project offers a model that could help to drive stronger national responses. So, will the Cabinet Minister expand innovative science-led approaches, involving local farmers and veterinarians, to provide long-term confidence and security?"
In response, Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, Llyr Gruffydd, confirmed that the Welsh Government is committed to a "holistic" approach to tackling TB, based on scientific evidence and the sector's expertise.
He also welcomed the success of the Pembrokeshire Project, noting that he was inspired by the grassroots work, and confirmed that the Government is considering what lessons can be learned from the model.
Following the meeting, Ms Nicholl emphasised the importance of giving farmers a voice and more control: "In Ceredigion Penfro, where farming is the backbone of our community, culture and rural economy, bovine TB has caused deep and long-term damage.
"It is vital that farmers feel they have an active role in tackling TB – not only to control the disease more effectively, but also to tackle the stress and impact on mental health that comes from ongoing uncertainty."
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