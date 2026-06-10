“Despite this change to the programme, the 2026 Royal Welsh Show will feature a full and exciting line-up of main ring attractions, including the Paul Hannam Quad Bike Stunt Show, the Shetland Pony Grand National, the RAF Falcons Parachute Team on the Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (weather permitting), Hawkeye Falconry UK, Meirion Owen and the Quack Pack, the Regimental Band of the Royal Welsh, and a special Wales YFC display celebrating their 90th anniversary on the Monday of the show. These will sit alongside a packed schedule of world-class livestock and equine competitions.