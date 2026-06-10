Royal Welsh Show organisers have updated the event’s main ring programme following the death of Lance Bombardier Ciara Sullivan.
In a statement released on Wednesday, 10 June, they said they had “released” a group from the line-up, and extended their sympathies to the 24-year-old’s family.
They said: “The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society regrets to announce that The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery will not be performing at this year’s Royal Welsh Show.
“Following the tragic passing of Lance Bombardier Ciara Sullivan, the society has released The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from their commitment to perform the Musical Drive at this year’s Show.
“The society sends its most sincere sympathies and condolences to the family of Lance Bombardier Ciara Sullivan, her friends, and all her fellow soldiers during this incredibly difficult time.
“While we are disappointed that The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery will not be joining us this year, we fully understand the circumstances and look forward to welcoming them back to Llanelwedd in the very near future.
“Despite this change to the programme, the 2026 Royal Welsh Show will feature a full and exciting line-up of main ring attractions, including the Paul Hannam Quad Bike Stunt Show, the Shetland Pony Grand National, the RAF Falcons Parachute Team on the Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (weather permitting), Hawkeye Falconry UK, Meirion Owen and the Quack Pack, the Regimental Band of the Royal Welsh, and a special Wales YFC display celebrating their 90th anniversary on the Monday of the show. These will sit alongside a packed schedule of world-class livestock and equine competitions.
“With only a few weeks to go, we look forward to welcoming thousands of visitors to Llanelwedd once again for what promises to be an outstanding show.”
Lance Bombardier Ciara Sullivan died following a fall from her horse at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May.
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