British Veterinary Association President Dr Rob Williams MRCVS said: “Vet teams have a profound impact both on the lives of individual animals and people, but also on society at large. The BVA Awards enable us to take a moment out of our busy schedules to recognise these achievements and celebrate the fantastic work of our community. This year’s award finalists stand out as shining examples of the very best of the veterinary profession and it’s going to be very difficult to choose winners for each award.”