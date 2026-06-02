An Aberystwyth vet is up for a national prize in recognition of her ‘compassion’ and support.
The British Veterinary Association has named its BVA Awards finalists ahead of its annual dinner
Sharon Ann King has been named as a finalist in the BVA Veterinary Mentor Award 2026. This new award, which is supported by Hill’s Pet Nutrition, recognises an inspirational mentor who has gone above and beyond to support and guide others within the veterinary professions.
Sharon, a small animal vet at Downes Veterinary Services and a lecturer in Veterinary Science at Aberystwyth School of Veterinary Science, has been nominated for her compassion and for supporting those who “might have fallen into the cracks along the way”.
Her nominations mentioned her personal touch and how she works hard to support those who need her as a whole person, not just as a vet student.
Sharon, who graduated from the Royal Veterinary College in 1999, said: “To play even a small role in shaping and supporting the next generation of vets is a real honour and a privilege. With so many inspiring and dedicated mentors within the profession, being nominated for the BVA Veterinary Mentor Award means so much and is genuinely humbling.”
British Veterinary Association President Dr Rob Williams MRCVS said: “Vet teams have a profound impact both on the lives of individual animals and people, but also on society at large. The BVA Awards enable us to take a moment out of our busy schedules to recognise these achievements and celebrate the fantastic work of our community. This year’s award finalists stand out as shining examples of the very best of the veterinary profession and it’s going to be very difficult to choose winners for each award.”
The winners will be announced at the BVA Awards Dinner, which takes place on Thursday 11 June.
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