Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council, said: We aim to embrace hydrogen technology within Ceredigion, which has the potential benefits to the rural economy of Ceredigion and to power a wide array of agricultural equipment, from harvesters to irrigation systems and greenhouses and our internal fleet of vehicles within Ceredigion. By doing so, we can enhance energy efficiency, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and safeguard the environment for our future generations. Yet another example of Ceredigion’s innovative approach to driving the net carbon zero agenda.”