TWO Ceredigion candidates have been selected for a Rural Leadership programme.
The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society has named the new cohort of the Rural Leadership Programme for 2024-2025.
Following the selection day earlier this month, 12 successful candidates have been selected to undertake the programme.
Aimed at inspiring future leaders in agriculture, the programme will provide an action-packed course of training, mentoring, support and guidance over three intense sessions. As part of the 2024-25 programme, delegates will have an opportunity to attend one of the most prestigious agricultural events in the world, the Commonwealth Agricultural Conference.
The first candidate selected is Catrin Elin Hughes from Lampeter. She is a receptionist at Steffan Vets and has undertaken a variety of roles in the agricultural industry whilst working on her family farm with her husband and children.
She sits on several RWAS committees, including the Ceredigion County Advisory, and enjoys showing cattle and sheep.
The second Ceredigion representative is Cennydd Owen Jones, a lecturer in Agricultural Grassland Management, Aberystwyth University.
Cennydd leads an active lifestyle and enjoys cycling, running, and helping out on his family’s dairy farm in South Ceredigion. A busy YFC member, Cennydd has held a variety of positions at club, county, and Wales level.
Another successful candidate is Carys Annwylyd Thomas from Llandeilo – County Organiser, Carmarthenshire Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs
A farmer’s daughter from Pembrokeshire, Carys is involved in her family farm rearing turkeys for Christmas. She has her own smallholding with her husband and children in Llandeilo, rearing calves. Carys played an active role in her Young Farmers Club and was selected to travel to Kansas, USA for six weeks.
Carwyn James from Pembrokeshire, General Manager, Bibby Agriculture is another successful candidate for the coming year
Raised on a 200-acre beef and sheep farm, agriculture has always been a part of Carwyn’s life. He has participated in a number of development programmes, including the Business & Innovation Agri Academy, Tesco Future Farmer Foundation, and the Future Farmers of Wales.
Another successful mid Wales candidate is William Nixon from Builth Wells, who is Projects Officer, Stonegate Farmers LTD
William grew up on the family beef and sheep farm in Mid Wales where he now actively participates in sustainable farming practices.
Other successful candidates include Clare Brown from Cowbridge; Lauren Evans from Fablas Ice Cream in Bridgend; Alys Probert, a lecturer at Holme Lacy College; Liz Rees from RABI; Fflur Roberts, an agricultural lecturer; Edward Swan from Mold, who is a Farm and Butchery Manager and Teleri Haf Thomas from Farming Connect Menter a Busnes.
The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society would like to congratulate the new cohort on their selection and welcome them to what is set to be an exciting and action-packed programme, commencing with the first session next month.
The Rural Leadership Programme is fully funded thanks to a generous legacy left by the late Mr N Griffiths and match funded by the Glamorgan County Advisory Committee (2023 RWAS Feature County).