A 10-year-old Ceredigion girl has scooped a top prize at the British Farming Awards.
Elliw Grug Davies, who a pupil at Ysgol Dyffryn Cledlyn, Drefach, near Llanybydder, was named Young Handler of the Year.
Elliw entered the show ring at the age of four.
She has won numerous awards for her showing, including Junior Young Handler at the Royal Welsh Show with Dorset sheep, Overall Champion with young handlers at Aberystwyth Show and Brecon Show, and at Beef Expo 2023 Elliw won Young Handlers under 14s with a home bred Limousin cross named Cowboy.
Commenting on her win at the Young British Farming Awards, Elliw said, “I can’t believe it, I’m so happy but very shocked.”
Elliw is interested in all aspects of farming, from vaccinating to caesareans, assisting the family small holding of 35 acres. During lambing season, she moves to North Wales to help a relative with their flock.
If there is a cattle sale or show, Elliw will often miss school to help the family show cattle to the best standards. Halter training calves from a very young age has helped tame the herd, with constant grooming ensuring Elliw is safe in their presence.
Freelance stockperson Jennifer Hyslop has been involved in showing and preparation on the farm since Covid-19, with Elliw learning each step of the process from her.
Although she can’t compete in major shows due to her age, Elliw has showed at sales in Carlisle, successfully selling home grown Blaencwm Sam for £32,000 in 2023.
Elliw continues to learn and listen to judges’ comments and advice, and we expect to see much more from her in the future.
The winners at this year’s inaugural British Farming Awards were carefully chosen by our esteemed panel of industry professionals across the following categories: Young Farmers Club, Young Farming Hero, Junior Young Handler of the Year, Senior Young Handler of the Year, and Young Innovator of the Year.
This celebration not only recognises the achievements of these young trailblazers but also inspires the continued growth and innovation of the British farming industry for generations to come.