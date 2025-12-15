NFU Cymru bosses have met with Deputy First Minister, Huw Irranca-Davies to voice remaining concerns over the Sustainable Farming Scheme.
NFU Cymru President Aled Jones said: “Whilst NFU Cymru continues to believe that the framework of the Sustainable Farming Scheme is right, we remain of the firm view that there is still work to do to evolve the scheme, to ensure it can deliver for Welsh farming and the communities that it underpins.
“I was pleased that the Deputy First Minister very much shared our view that there is ongoing work to do on the optional and collaborative layers of the scheme and that he was prepared to listen to specific concerns related to a number of universal actions.
“This included the proposals for six hours of training required annually through the Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Universal Action.
“In respect of the Animal Health & Welfare Universal Action, NFU Cymru made it clear that there should be no duplication between the Animal Health Improvement Cycle and the Biosecurity Risk Assessment requirements of this universal action and the requirements of farm assurance schemes operating in Wales.
“NFU Cymru also expressed concern with regards to the SFS requirements relating to hedges within the Hedgerow Management Universal Action and disappointment that hedge planting will not be included as a measure of progress within the Trees and Hedgerow Opportunity Plan.”
Turning to the Optional Layer of the SFS, Aled Jones said: “We impressed on the Deputy First Minister the need to progress proposals under the optional layer of the SFS to support productivity and efficiency on farm, measures to increase profitability and the sustainability of farming businesses.
“The development of a well-resourced, practical Sustainable Production offer is going to be crucial to help meet our ambition for the continued growth of the food and farming sector in Wales.”
