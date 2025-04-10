A Ceredigion County Council scheme is aiming to improve the digital skills of agricultural workers.
The Farming Connect Provider Framework will enable Dysgu Bro to offer high-quality training courses that can be completed through Farming Connect funding, subject to eligibility and application approval.
As part of this initiative, Dysgu Bro will deliver the online course on a weekly basis. This is a globally recognised digital skills qualification designed to enhance IT proficiency in the agricultural and rural business sectors.
This course complements Dysgu Bro’s existing accredited First Aid Courses, ensuring that farming communities have access to essential life-saving skills and digital literacy training.
Farming Connect funding is designed to support professional development within the agricultural industry, helping farmers and landowners access valuable training opportunities. Eligible individuals can apply for funding to support their participation in these courses, equipping them with the skills necessary to improve their businesses and personal development.
Cllr Wyn Thomas, Cabinet Member for Schools and Lifelong Learning, said: “It is great that Dysgu Bro is now part of the Farming Connect Provider Framework and able to offer courses that support the growth and resilience of our farming communities. It’s important that the agricultural sector gets the opportunity to take advantage of the latest technology to help them move forward, enhancing both their business operations and on-farm safety.”
To register for the ICDL Digital Literacy extra course, or for more information about other Dysgu Bro courses, contact [email protected] or call 01970633040. Before you are able to apply for the funded training, you will nead to register with Farming Connect.
Dysgu Bro is committed to providing lifelong learning opportunities for individuals across the region. With a strong emphasis on skills development and professional training, Dysgu Bro supports communities in achieving their educational and employment goals.