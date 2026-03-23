Curlew are incredibly site loyal, returning to nest in the same spot every year. With very little fledging success, these long-lived birds have very few younger birds surviving to adulthood and bolstering the future of their populations. The likely extinction of the species is a result rather too close to home, particularly in Wales where there may only be up to 500 breeding curlew left. Wales is predicted to lose its breeding curlews by 2033, unless the decline can be halted.