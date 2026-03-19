A women’s health hub is now open in every health board area in Wales, the Welsh Government has said, with one based in a building in Aberystwyth and Powys having an “online portal”.
The Welsh Government committed to opening the seven women’s health hubs by the end of March 2026, in response to the Women’s Health Plan.
Each of the hubs have been tailored to meet local needs.
Some will operate over multiple sites and others will be accessed online initially.
An initial pathfinder hub has opened at the Sexual Integrated Health Building in Aberystwyth, while in Powys, the hub is operating as an online portal.
Some services will be referral-based and others will be open access.
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