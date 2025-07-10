Renowned broadcaster and journalist, Dei Tomos, will officially open this year’s Royal Welsh Show, in the feature county year of Caernarfonshire.
The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society (RWAS) is delighted that Dei, Radio Cymru’s trusted former voice of farming and rural affairs, has agreed to perform the ceremony. A household name across Wales, Dei Tomos has reported and reflected on the issues at the heart of Welsh agriculture and its deep significance to the nation for more than 40 years.
He has presented a wide range of programmes and his distinctive, probing, style, deep understanding of rural Wales, and unwavering commitment to the agricultural community have won widespread admiration.
Dei’s career has also spanned roles in youth education and television.
He co-presented an English and a Welsh language farming series and also presented Welsh countryside and world-wide adventure programmes for S4C during its early years.
Prior to becoming a broadcaster, he was Deputy Head of Urdd Gobaith Cymru’s Outdoor Education Centre at Glan-llyn.
For many years, Dei was one of the main stage comperes at the National Eisteddfod and the Urdd National Eisteddfod, and was involved as presenter with the first live TV programmes from the Royal Welsh Show.
He was also a member of the Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team.
“We are honoured that Dei Tomos will be opening this year’s Show,” said RWAS Chief Executive, Aled Rhys Jones.
“His work has highlighted the important role that farming communities play in our national story, culture and heritage.
“We look forward to welcoming him to Llanelwedd and to hearing his reflections at this special moment for Caernarfonshire, his home county.
“With his deep roots in rural life and his lifelong advocacy for Welsh language and culture, Dei Tomos is the perfect figure to mark the beginning of what promises to be another memorable Royal Welsh Show.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.