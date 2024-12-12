The Wales Wildfire Board are encouraging farmers and landowners to burn “responsibly and safely” to protect the Welsh countryside this burn season.
Recognising that fire has been part of the natural ecology of upland and some lowland environments for many thousands of years and that it is also one of the oldest land-management tools, used for agriculture, game management and, more recently, wildlife conservation management, the Wales Wildfire Board are encouraging farmers and landowners to work in collaboration with their local Fire Service, National Resources Wales and Unions to ensure they are burning responsibly and safely.
Farmers and Landowners can burn heather, grass, bracken, and gorse from 1 October up until 15 March (up to 31 March in Upland areas), however, they must have a Burn Plan in place to ensure they are burning safely.
Iwan Cray, Chair of the Wales Wildfire Board and Deputy Chief Fire Officer of Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “As land managers, you play a critical role in safeguarding our communities from the devastating impacts of wildfires.
“Your land and livelihood are not just vital to you but are also essential to our broader ecosystem and economy.
“We are urging you to implement effective wildfire prevention strategies when burning your land.
“Burning your land responsibly is crucial in protecting your assets, guaranteeing the safety of your family and maintaining the productivity of your land whilst also ensuring you respect our countryside and play your part in safeguarding our environment and keeping our communities safe
“Many wildfires are preventable and there are some simple steps and changes to behaviour that can limit their number and impact.”
Andrew Wright, Deputy Chair of the Wales Wildfire Board and Senior Specialist Advisor at Natural Resources Wales, said: “We want to work with our farmers and landowners to share our knowledge and understanding of the effect that both deliberate and accidental fires have on our communities.
“We understand that controlled burns can have a positive effect on the environment, creating biodiversity and a sustainable ecosystem and we are available for free advice on how to do this safely.”