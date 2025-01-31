The Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) Ceredigion are celebrating another successful Farmhouse Breakfast Week, raising more than £2,600 for charity.
The FUW’s annual Farmhouse Breakfast Week saw 24 breakfast events held across Wales between the 18 and 25 January.
Ceredigion’s breakfasts were held at Canolfan Mynach, Devil’s Bridge; La Calabria Restaurant, Ffostrasol; and Felinfach Hall, Felinfach, with over 200 breakfasts served, and supported by local Senedd Member, Elin Jones MS.
The £2,679.80 raised at the FUW Ceredigion breakfasts will be donated towards the Wales Air Ambulance.
FUW Ceredigion Chair, Gareth Lloyd said: “Together we have raised a brilliant amount of money, including a significant donation towards the Wales Air Ambulance, that saves lives across Wales every single day.”